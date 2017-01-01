Buxton Advertiser

Search

Future of Derbyshire hospitals will be decided in Spring

News

Gales could hit the East Midlands on Friday as Storm Doris heads our way

News

Buxton man seriously injured in crash urges drivers to think bike

News
Light showers
9c
6c

Keep your number plates clean or face a fine

News

What do you find most frustrating about parking?

News 2

Is your 50p coin worth hundreds?

News 2

Chocolate Easter Bunny recalled over tampering fears

News 2

Nine things you didn’t know about Valentine’s Day

News
Today's weather

Weather forecast for the East Midlands: Wednesday February 1

News
Buxton FC v Warrington, Martin McIntosh

Buxton seek quick revenge as Stafford Rangers await

Football
Antonio Candreva

RUMOUR MILL: Celtic deny huge Chelsea bid for Dembele as Blues miss out on Candreva | Mourinho hopes Rooney stays put | Arsenal planning summer swoop for Reus

Football 1
The ill-fated Many Clouds gets the better of Thistlecrack at Cheltenham on Saturday. (PHOTO BY: Julian Herbert PA Wire/PA Images)

Many tears for Many Clouds as Thistlecrack doubts creep in

More Sport

Newcastle return for McLaren as Rams face biggest test

Football

RUMOUR MILL: Chelsea given high price tag for Celtic star Moussa Dembele

Football

Five goals for Edwards as Badgers smash six

More Sport

Unstoppable Buxton Ladies bring up century of goals in 16th straight win

More Sport

Stubbings delighted to be back at Derbyshire

Sport
Andrew Morley as his idol Buddy Holly

PREVIEW: Buddy Holly & Rock n Roll Legends tribute at Sheffield City Hall

Whats on
Helen Appleton and Gillian Shimwell.

Grown-ups - we want to tell you a story

Whats on

Film review: Hacksaw Ridge is a powerful WW2 movie

Arts

Film review: Hacksaw Ridge is a powerful WW2 movie

Arts

Jazz ace Corey’s Derby gig is eagerly awaited

Music

Horoscopes with Russell Grant

Offbeat