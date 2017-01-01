Buxton Advertiser

Search

Derbyshire man and fellow suspect are accused of murder after stabbing

News
Money

Council plans a further £34m of cuts and a council tax increase

News

Firefighters issue safety warning after three tumble dryer fires

News
Sunny spells
4c
0c

Former partner smashed his ex’s mobile as couple splits-up

News

BT set to introduce a price hike for broadband and TV users

News

Fire crews battle bungalow blaze

News

Derbyshire hopes to benefit as HS2 launches bid to find train builder

News
Scales of justice will swing towards protecting those with things to hide if new legislation is enacted

Ex-partner fined after damaging door in bust-up with pub landlord

News
Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Drink-driver was tracked down after leaving reg plate at crash scene

News

Premier League preview: Liverpool ready to turn up the heat

Football 1
.

OPINION: Premier League title race wide open

Football 1
ALL the latest football transfers and rumours

Football rumours: Spurs raise the bar, England ace considers China move, Man Utd target five stars?

Football 3
Derek Niven in action in the last match at Saltergate.

VIDEO: SPIREITES’ GOLDEN GOALS - Derek Niven scores last Chesterfield goal at Saltergate

Football 3

OPINION: Premier League - best in the world or vastly overhyped?

Football 5

TRANSFER RUMOURS: Milan want Everton winger, Fonte to West Ham, Sanchez to Juve?

Football 4

Racing basks in glow of booming attendance figures and soaring enjoyment levels

More Sport
Tansley Players production of Aladdin.

Players will shine in village panto

Whats on

Sterling sounds of classic composers

Whats on
80s Mania.

Party like it’s the Eighties

Music

LOOKING BACK: Remember tuning in to watch these classic shows

Offbeat 1
Elbow Photo by Andrew Whitton

Forest Live gig in Notts for favourites Elbow

Music