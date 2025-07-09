Older is bolder! Boomers outpace Gen Z with adventurous eating habits

Forget stale stereotypes of the bland British palate. A new survey has revealed it’s the older generations, not the young, leading the charge for adventurous eating, and they're ready for the next foodie favourite – seaweed.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The research, from Norwegian coastal voyages firm Hurtigruten, found that 25% of Brits are reluctant to try new food... and it’s Gen Z (16-24) who are the pickiest eaters. Around half (65%) are willing to sample new dishes compared to 78% of those over 55.

Pizza Rut

We’re a nation of comfort eaters with over half (57%) of Brits admit to eating the same meal more than three days a week, with a dedicated 5% consuming the exact same dish every single day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new foodie favourite - seaweed

Pizza and Spaghetti Bolognese reign supreme as the nation's favourite weekly staples, both consumed by 43% of respondents.

Costa Brave-r

The data points to travel as a major catalyst for new tastes, with 57% of Brits most likely to try new foods when on holiday. A significant 40% are inspired to try new dishes when seeing them on a menu during a cruise or holiday, and even travel shows or cooking programmes prompt 34% to step outside their comfort zones.

Scotland the Brave

Edinburgh is the city most willing to try new foods with Sheffield ranked as the least daring:

Most adventurous taste in food Least adventurous taste in food 1. Edinburgh 1. Sheffield 2.Southampton 2. Glasgow 3. Birmingham 3. Belfast 4. Norwich 4. Liverpool 5. Brighton 5. Leeds

Seaweed: The new foodie sensation

Despite its growing recognition as a nutrient-rich powerhouse – packed with minerals, antioxidants, fibre, vitamins – seaweed remains a mystery to many. 71% of respondents to the survey said they would consider trying seaweed, and surprisingly, only 12% were aware of its place in Norwegian cuisine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hurtigruten is redefining perceptions of seaweed cuisine through its award-winning Norway's Coastal Kitchen programme, where Culinary Director Øistein Nilsen plays a key role. Seaweed now features in around 29 of onboard dishes, enhancing everything from bread and soups to pasta, butter, seasonings, and even afternoon tea.

"We believe in offering our guests an authentic and immersive experience of Norway, and that includes its incredible natural larder," says Nilsen. "Seaweed is a versatile ingredient that perfectly complements our fresh, local produce.

“We’re confident that once Brits, especially our adventurous older guests, taste the incredible dishes we’ve created, any apprehension about seaweed will quickly melt away. This is more than just a menu change; it's an invitation to explore a new dimension of flavour and wellness, inspired by the Norwegian waters we sail."

This commitment extends beyond the plate. Hurtigruten partners with local suppliers like Lofoten Seaweed, a pioneering, female-led enterprise in the breathtaking Lofoten archipelago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They supply a variety of seaweed products, including truffle seaweed, sugar kelp, and vegan caviar-like pearls. Sharing Hurtigruten’s passion for the ocean, they use sustainable cultivation and harvesting methods to ensure the seaweed is delicious, nutrient-rich, and responsibly produced - safeguarding Norway’s pristine waters for future generations.

For more information about Hurtigruten and the Norway’s Coastal Kitchen visit, www.hurtigruten.com.