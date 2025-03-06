Channel 4 has announced its TV plans for Crufts 2025 🐶

Crufts will be live on TV once again in 2025.

Channel 4 will be broadcasting nearly 20 hours in the coming days.

Coverage will be split across multiple channels this year.

Crufts is back and you will need to be prepared to fetch your TV remote. You will be barking up the wrong tree if you find yourself missing out on the action.

Channel 4 will be broadcasting nearly 20 hours of live coverage from this year’s competition starting today (March 6). Clare Blading will be leading the presenting team throughout the weekend.

But how can you watch Crufts 2025 - and what channel is it on? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Crufts on TV today?

Crufts is on Channel 4 this weekend | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The 2025 edition will run from Thursday March 6 to Sunday March 9 and it will be broadcast across both Channel 4 and More4. The start time for the coverage has been confirmed:

Thursday March 6

3pm - 4pm (Channel 4)

6.30pm - 7.30pm (More4)

7.30pm - 9pm (Channel 4)

Friday March 7

3pm - 4pm (Channel 4)

6.30pm - 7.30pm (More4)

7.30pm - 9pm (Channel 4)

Saturday March 8

2pm - 6pm (Channel 4)

7pm - 9pm (Channel 4)

Sunday March 9

2pm - 6pm (Channel 4)

7pm - 9pm (Channel 4)

How to watch Crufts - and what channel is it on?

The coverage will be broadcast by Channel 4 once again this year. Viewers will be able to watch Crufts on Channel 4, More 4 and on Channel 4 Streaming across the four days.

See the above section on timings for more details on which channel will carry coverage and when throughout the competition. It will include all the most popular events including Flyball, Agility, Heelwork to Music, The Kennel Club Hero Dog award and the prestigious Best in Show.

Paralympian Ellie Simmonds and former professional rugby player Ed Jackson join returning host Clare Balding to cover all the action from Crufts.

