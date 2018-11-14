Ukelele Orchestra of Great Britain’s concert programme rings a few bells

The Ukelele Orchestra of Great Britain will be airing reinterpretations of well-known pop songs, classical melodies and cult film scores in their latest concert entitlted With Bells On.

There will even be play-along elements for the budding ukelele enthusiasts in the programme at Buxton Opera House on Wednesday, November 21.

The orchestra was founded back in 1985 and have played sold-out shows around the world including The Sydney Opera House, Carnegie Hall in New York and the Royal Albert Hall. Its musicians have clocked up millions of views on You Tube, collaborated with Robbie Williams, Madness and the Kaiser Chiefs and even played for the Queen on her 90th birthday.

Tickets for the concert cost £28. Call 01298 72190 or go to https://www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

