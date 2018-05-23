Tribute act’s salute to Little Mix

They look like Little Mix, they sound like Little Mix - you’re sure to L.O.V.E. The Little Mix Experience! A high-energy show which pays tribute to the chart-topping girl band with its fine vocals and breathtaking dance moves is heading for Buxton Opera House on June 3.

Hear all of Little Mix’s greatest hits including DNA, Wings, Salute, Black Magic, Love Me Like You, Secret Love Song and many, many more. Shannan Cairns, performer (as Perrie Edwards), choreographer and creative director for The Little Mix Experience, said: “The audience can expect a high energy show for all the family to enjoy. All the hits from Little Mix from the very beginning until now, along with replica dance routines and costumes. It really is the full “Little Mix” Experience.” The show starts at 3pm. Tickets £15. Call 01298 72190 or book online at www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk