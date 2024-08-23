Ukraine Independence Day celebrations in Buxton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Buxton Friends of Ukraine (BFU) and Ukrainian visitors supported by Zink, will be holding an event inBuxton on 24th August to celebrate Ukraine Independence Day.

BFU member Natalii Nykoltsiua said, “The 24th of August is a very important day for Ukrainians symbolising the nation’s struggle for freedom and the unity of Ukrainian people. We want to organise this event in Buxton to share our celebration with people who welcomed us so warmly more than 2 years ago”.

They are inviting everyone to call in to join the celebrations and show support for Ukraine. There will be food to sample and share, music, crafts and activities, as well as a display of two artworks given to the people of Buxton in gratitude for the welcome given to Ukrainian guests. The artworks were created by Inna Doroshenko who came to Buxton to escape the war in 2022.

Buxton Friends of Ukraine, one of a number of community groups set up across the High Peak, was set up within days of the invasion to support Ukrainian refugees moving into the area. As well as a warm welcome, they provided essential items and support to make the traumatic experience of escaping war as comfortable as possible. They continue as a community group for mutual support for Ukrainians and their hosts in the area.

Zink has a weekly English class, gave out over 210 laptops and 60 SIM cards to refugees and supported some into work. Zink also employs High Peak’s new Ukrainian Support Coordinator, Polina Haliuta.

Polina said, “The Group wanted to do something for Ukraine Independence Day which is celebrated by Ukrainans everywhere, but not forget that the war is still on and all of us have someone involved in it. We hope the people of Buxton and the High Peak will celebrate with us and show their support for Ukraine.”

Ukraine Independence Day on 24th August will be celebrated in Buxton on Spring Gardens from 11am until 2pm. Everyone; passers by, residents, visitors are all welcome.