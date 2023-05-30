Trinity Church celebrates 150 years of history and hope for the people of Buxton

Some of the Trinity Church Buxton congregation

Additionally, a Birthday Service of Celebration will be held at 3.00pm on the 11th June in church, followed by a series of events around the theme of ‘Why Jesus matters’.

Trinity Church is an Anglican Church, and was built in 1873 as an additional church in Buxton for evangelical ministry in a central location. Thanks to the generosity of Supreme Court Solicitor, Mr J. W. Taylor, a group of trustees and subscriptions from individuals, land was bought on Hardwick Mount for £330 and the church built for £1,387. Over the years various additions have been made to the building and in recent years the church has seen a significant growth in church attendance across all ages.

Bob Marsden, senior minister at Trinity Church, said, “So much has changed in the past century and a half. Our culture and society have altered beyond recognition, but we still share the same hope that the founders of Trinity in 1873 had, a hope that changes people’s lives. We have a great story to tell, a story of the difference that hope and trust in God through Jesus Christ makes in each of our lives today.”

Dave Barnsley, associate minister at Trinity Church, added “The 150th anniversary of Trinity Church is a story of people not a building – a people gathering in a shared journey of faith. Through all our services and events’, we strive to be welcoming, joyful, challenging and encouraging, so as our society and culture change, we faithfully continue to make Jesus known to everybody, that all may find their true identity, purpose, meaning and blessing in and through Him.”

