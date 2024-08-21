Time to tuck in for a good cause
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Baublers, part of Buxton Town Team, give their time for free and have little in the way of cash for raw materials. Now local residents are being invited to show their appreciation at a fundraising food and fun evening.
Event organiser Robin Baldry, a former High Peak Mayor and councillor, says: “The Baublers do a fantastic job – not just in making the decorations but also putting them up around town every summer and again at Christmas. I don’t know where they get their ideas!
“I thought it was about time we did something in return, and I’m hoping for a good turnout.”
The Baublers meet regularly on Monday and Tuesday afternoons through summer and winter, creating decorations in a Harpur Hill barn. They are supported by other local organisations.
“It’s not just us, it’s the whole community,” says group member Andrea Lewis. “Last year alone we received 3886 flowers from local knit-and-natter groups, the WI, the U3A and lots of individual people- some of whom don’t even live in Buxton but want to help!”
She adds: “We were delighted when Robin decided to hold a fundraiser. We work on a shoestring budget, so every penny counts. If we can make a small difference to the look and feel of the streets of Buxton, all the better.”
The group is also on the lookout for new recruits: “We need people to come and join in, share ideas and have a bit of fun,” says Andrea. “No skills are required - just enthusiasm. You don’t have to do both days or all afternoon- any time you can spare will be appreciated. Lifts can be arranged.”
For more details, call Andrea on 01298 25281 or visit www.buxtontownteam.org.
The charity food and fun evening takes place at the Chakra Lounge, Spring Gardens, on September 19 at 7pm. Tickets and more information from the venue, or Robin on 01298 24204.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.