The countdown is on for Buxton International Festival 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
Commenting the festival's CEO Michael Williams said: “BIF is fast-becoming one of the biggest and most popular festivals in the summer calendar and tickets are flying this year. Don’t miss out on your chance to join in the fun, right on your doorstep. We’ve drawn up a list of big-name events with tickets to spare.”
OPERAS
BIF features an unprecedented five new opera productions this year, three of them on the Buxton Opera House stage. For a night to remember, try one of these:
· Ernani was Verdi’s first blockbuster, a story of vengeance, conspiracy and love
· Peter Brook’s La tragédie de Carmen brings all the best bits of Bizet’s Carmen together for 90-mins of gritty action. Don’t miss soprano Niamh Sullivan as Carmen.
· Il Trionfo del tempo e del disinganno is stellar Handel and baroque opera specialists Christian Curnyn and The Early Opera Company promise a treat.
MUSIC
· GOLDA SCHULTZ RECITAL – Mon 8 July at 5.30pm - Buxton Opera House
Golda has been conquering the world’s opera houses and concert halls, one stage at a time. She makes her debut at Covent Garden at the end of June, sings on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour on 1 July and her next stop is Buxton. A recital not to miss.
· VOCES8 (11 July) – The Octagon
Grammy-nominated vocal ensemble, VOCES8, performs sacred and secular music from Lassus and Gibbons to Gershwin and Enya.
· KATHRYN STOTT (16 July) – St John’s Church
Concert pianist Kathryn Stott has delighted Buxton’s audiences for years. This will be her farewell recital as part of her last professional tour.
BOOKS
· JOHN CRACE – Sat 13 July at 10am Buxton Opera House
The Guardian’s popular political sketch writer and best-selling author has rearranged his visit to 13 July. And due to popular demand, the event has moved to Buxton Opera House, so there are more tickets available.
· ANTONIO PAPPANO – Fri 19 July at 6pm – Buxton Opera House
The celebrated Music Director of the Royal Opera House explores classical music, its restorative qualities and wider cultural influence when discussing his book, ‘My Life in Music’.
· ANDY BURNHAM AND STEVE ROTHERAM – Sat 6 July at 12.30pm – Buxton Opera House
The Mayors of Greater Manchester and the Liverpool City Region, Andy Burnham and Steve Rotheram lead the fight for a more equal Britain. They discuss their book, Head North, which explores taking the power out of Westminster.
· ROB RINDER – 16 July at 12.30pm - Buxton Opera House
The barrister turned writer and broadcaster came to public attention as Judge Rinder in Channel 4’s reality court show. He discusses his second legal thriller, ‘The Suspect’.
· JONATHAN DIMBLEBY – Fri 5 July 12.30pm - Buxton Opera House
This much-loved contributor to BIF, who wears his astonishing erudition very lightly, returns to the Opera House stage.
JAZZ
· JUDI JACKSON AND MADELINE BELL – 11 July at 9pm – Buxton Opera House
A cracking late-night double-bill opens with Madeline Bell, legendary New Jersey-born soul singer, and Judi Jackson, Vocalist of the Year at the 2020 Jazz FM awards.
· JEREMY SASSOON’S RAY CHARLES ORCHESTRA (14 July) – Buxton Opera House
Singer-pianist Jeremy Sassoon and his 18-piece big band play tribute to the very best music of Ray Charles - a night of jazz, blues and soul.
· MICA MILLAR (13 July) – Pavilion Arts Centre
A chance to hear the winner of Jazz FM’s Soul Act of The Year Award (2022), Mica Millar, who is fast making a name for herself as one of Britain’s brightest new soul stars.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.