The Buxton Flowerpot Trail is going for gold!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Buxton-based community arts group, Funny Wonders, has announced that the fun-filled, family-friendly flowerpot trail will return in 2024 thanks to a grant from the High Peak Mayoral Charity, awarded by outgoing Mayor last year, Cllr Ollie Cross.

The theme is the Olympics and Paralympics, as athletes from all over the world gear up for Paris 2024 later this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Those taking part in the trail have really got on board with the themes in the past few years and we can’t wait to see what they come up with this year. Thinking about the different sports, the national heros and the famous sporting moments over the years, there’s so much to choose from.” says Funny Wonders’ project manager, Ali Quas-Cohen.

Most Popular

Buxton Flowerpot Trail 2024

The trail, which will run during July and August, alongside Buxton’s summer festivals, simply aims to bring a smile to those walking around the town.

All households, businesses, schools and community groups are invited to get involved and make a flowerpot creation for the trail. They can be displayed in gardens, on gateposts, door steps or in windows, anywhere so long as they are visible from the pavement / public walkways.

"If you’re getting involved for the first time, we ask that you don’t buy new pots – it’s all about finding creative uses for old resources.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ll be running workshops where you can pick-up some old pots for free, including at the Buxton Spring Fair on 6th May, Buxton Markets on 18th May, The Green Man Gallery on 25th May and the Rotary Summer Fair in the Pavilion Gardens on 1st June.”

Get involved with the Buxton Flowerpot Trail 2024

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are instructions and making videos on the Funny Wonders’ website if you need any pointers: https://funnywonders.org.uk/our-work/community/buxton-flowerpot-trail/.

The deadline to register a location for the trail is Sunday 23rd June so there’s plenty of time to plan your creation.