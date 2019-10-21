Freckle Productions present Stick Man. Photo by Robin Savage.

Take a look at these photos of Stick Man which is heading for Derby Theatre

Children's story Stick Man will be brought to life on stage at Derby Theatre for half-term.

Freckle Productions will breathe life into Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s tale of Stick Man who meets a dog who wants to play and a swan that wants him for a nest. The show runs from October 31 to November 2. READ THIS: Chatsworth Christmas display - here's how to get tickets

Stick Man. Photo by Robin Savage.
Stick Man. Photo by Robin Savage.
Robin Savage
other
Buy a Photo
Stick Man. Photo by Robin Savage,
Stick Man. Photo by Robin Savage,
Robin Savage
other
Buy a Photo
Stick Man. Photo by Robin Savage.
Stick Man. Photo by Robin Savage.
Robin Savage
other
Buy a Photo
Stick Man. Photo by Robin Savage,
Stick Man. Photo by Robin Savage,
Robin Savage
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2