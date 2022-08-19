Taddington Wells Dressing week returns with fête, flower festival and fun

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The village holds a full week of festivities to mark its place in the seasonal calendar of Derbyshire Well Dressing rituals, and residents are delighted to be slipping back into their old ways for the first edition since pandemic brought life to a standstill.

Dave Graham, a member of the organising committee, said: “It feels like a comeback. It’s been very keenly anticipated here and we hope that will extend to people from outside the village too. We’ve been pleased to welcome people from all over the world in the past.

“Lots of the people involved have been helping out for many years, so there’s a sense of picking up the reins again. It’s nice to re-establish the traditions and see the community come back together again. That’s what it’s really all about.”

The traditional lane races return on Tuesday, August 23.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He added: “Hopefully the sun will be shining and people will see a beautiful village presented at its best and a fête that’s still evocative of the days people enjoyed in their youth.”

Village volunteers have been hard at work to create two panelled dressing artworks inspired by the theme of ‘journeys’, one for the neighbouring hamlet of Blackwell and one which will be displayed outside St Michael & All Angels Church, where the flower festival will be open to visitors throughout the week.

Dave said: “So much creative effort goes into the dressings. People have been thinking about it for months, and just as much effort goes into making the flower festival a super show.”

The celebrations will officially begin with the blessing of Blackwell well at 10.15am on Saturday, August 20, before similar ceremonies at the the church at 10.45am and 11.15am at High Well, one of the Peak District’s most spectacular vantage points.

Taddington's Well Dressings will have a theme of journeys this year.

For younger residents and visitors, a day of fun and games begins at 10.30am, with performances by the Winster Morris davcers at 12.30pm and 2.30pm, and a chance to try out bellringing in the church, 11.45am to 12.30pm, plus tea, cake, and a barbecue and other homemade refreshments served all weekend.

On Sunday, there will be more children’s activities from 10.30am, plus a performance from the Hollinsclough Silver Band and a classic car show in the afternoon, before an evening of praise in the church.

For the rest of the week, Bamfords Auctioneers will be holding a free antiques valuation session 1-3pm on Monday, before Wells Week Walkies, an hour-long communal dog walk at 6pm.

On Tuesday, runners from across the region will line up at 7pm for the four-mile Lane Races, starting at Bramwell Institute, with spectators out in force to cheer them on.

Visitors to Taddington will discover one of the Peak District's prettiest villages.

The fête tea tent will be turned in to a quiz arena on Wednesday from 7pm, and things round off with a social evening on Friday, August 26, with a social evening and grand raffle draw – bring your own food and drink for both evenings.

Money raised during the week will go towards the upkeep of the church, plus ten per cent split between Taddington village school and the charities Wateraid and Helen’s Trust.

For more details on all events, go to www.taddington.org.uk.