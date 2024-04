Springing forward with Buxton Fringe

Watch more of our videos on Shots! 

On the weekend that the clocks went forward, Buxton Festival Fringe was joined by a host of performers and supporters for Springboard, its spring-themed party at the Green Man Gallery on Saturday March 30th.

This busy event offered a chance to mark the changing season and featured entertainment from a range of Fringe acts.