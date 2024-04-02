Springing forward with Buxton Fringe

Performers and fans flock to the Fringe's Springboard party.
By Stephanie BillenContributor
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 10:04 BST
On the weekend that the clocks went forward, Buxton Festival Fringe was joined by a host of performers and supporters for Springboard, its spring-themed party at the Green Man Gallery on Saturday March 30th.

This busy event offered a chance to mark the changing season and featured entertainment from a range of Fringe acts.

The Fringe runs from July 3rd to 21st with April 14th being the deadline for entries to the printed programme.

