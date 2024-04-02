Springing forward with Buxton Fringe
Performers and fans flock to the Fringe's Springboard party.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
On the weekend that the clocks went forward, Buxton Festival Fringe was joined by a host of performers and supporters for Springboard, its spring-themed party at the Green Man Gallery on Saturday March 30th.
This busy event offered a chance to mark the changing season and featured entertainment from a range of Fringe acts.
The Fringe runs from July 3rd to 21st with April 14th being the deadline for entries to the printed programme.