Residents invited to opening of High Peak community pavilion

Furness Community Organising Green Space (COGS) is inviting residents to theofficial opening of their new pavilion at their community field, off Yeardsley Lane, Furness Vale.
By Sandy SchofieldContributor
Published 30th Jun 2023, 16:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 16:27 BST

The event, on Saturday, |July 15, will see a ribbon cutting ceremony take place at 1pm followed by an afternoon of celebration with a barbecue, bar and refreshments, music and activities for the children.

Furness COGS has been working since 2010 to improve and provide facilities at the field. The first phase saw the field landscaped with a new football pitch, paths, flowerbeds, outdoor gym equipment, wildflower meadow and a mosaic trail.

Now, thanks to generous grants from Derbyshire County Council, High Peak Borough Council, Whaley Bridge Town Council, Tarmac Landfill Communities Fund and The Football Foundation - together with Furness Community Organising Green Space reserves and its own fundraising efforts, Furness Vale now can boast a fully functional pavilion, complete with showers, changing rooms and kitchen, as well as a meeting room, together with a sustainable solar heating system. The total amount raised to complete the building has been in excess of £200,000.

Furness COGS new pavilionFurness COGS new pavilion
    Chairman, Terry Watson, said: “It’s been a journey with bumps in the road, especially the trials and delays of covid and other obstacles but with patience and resilience COGS are delighted that we have again delivered a project to be proud of and the village has the facilities which it deserves.”

    Mr Watson added: "We want to express our gratitude to all our funders and to our local community who support all our events."

