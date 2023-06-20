Family-favourite summer art trail, the Buxton Flowerpot Trail, is set to begin on Saturday 1 July. To be included as a location on the map, which is produced by Buxton-based community arts group, Funny Wonders, you must email them your location by the close of play on Sunday 25 June via [email protected]funnywonders.org.uk

The theme is Gilbert & Sullivan to celebrate the return to Buxton this year of the entire International Gilbert & Sullivan Festival.

“The G&S festival has been really supportive of the trail this year and they are running a ‘best flowerpot’ competition with prizes to be awarded alongside the opera productions at their Festival Awards Ceremony. Three cash prizes have been announced, £50, £30 and £20, and every G&S-themed entry to the flowerpot trail will receive a £5 voucher for use at any of the festival events, which is really generous.” says Funny Wonders Artistic Director, Ali Quas-Cohen. “Although, you don’t need to align to theme, you can make whatever you like.”

Making flowerpot people at the Rotary Club of Buxton Summer Fair in the Pavilion Gardens.

The registration deadline is Sunday 25 June but flowerpot creations to not need to be displayed until Saturday 1 July, so you still have a couple of weeks to get making – instructions are available on the Funny Wonders website.