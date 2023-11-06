Poignant Taddington tribute to the Fallen

The idea started over a cup of tea at the church wells dressing in the tea tent for two local ladies Ellie Wragg and Jill Skidmore, after they had just finished decorating the Lychgate for the Wells Dressing that year.

An extremely poignant remembrance creation which both ladies state "is designed for the whole village to enjoy, the Lychgate is an integral part of the village, you can't enter or leave the village without passing it in your car, you can walk through it on a walk with your dog or a visit to the church / churchyard therefore to be able to decorate it for everyone along side remembrance is an honour and we hope everyone gets enjoyment from seeing it"