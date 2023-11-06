News you can trust since 1852
Register
BREAKING
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
ICO apologises to ex-NatWest chief Dame Alison Rose over findings
Sunak urges victims of alleged rapist Tory MP to ‘go to police’
Just Stop Oil activists smash glass protecting Rokeby Venus
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison

Poignant Taddington tribute to the Fallen

Two Taddington ladies have designed and made a stunning large Remembrance Day display at the local Taddington Parish Church Lychgate.
By Daniel TunnicliffeContributor
Published 6th Nov 2023, 13:14 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The idea started over a cup of tea at the church wells dressing in the tea tent for two local ladies Ellie Wragg and Jill Skidmore, after they had just finished decorating the Lychgate for the Wells Dressing that year.

A 'call to arms' was put out on the village site for plastic bottles, and the two set about making poppies for their future creation.

After a lot of hard work over the next few months (and bottle deliveries), the creation was finally finished.

Most Popular
    Taddington Parish Church Lychgate Taddington Parish Church Lychgate
    Taddington Parish Church Lychgate

    An extremely poignant remembrance creation which both ladies state "is designed for the whole village to enjoy, the Lychgate is an integral part of the village, you can't enter or leave the village without passing it in your car, you can walk through it on a walk with your dog or a visit to the church / churchyard therefore to be able to decorate it for everyone along side remembrance is an honour and we hope everyone gets enjoyment from seeing it"