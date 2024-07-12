The Great Dome Art Fair will be held at The Devonshire Dome from July 19 to 21, 2024.

Painters, photographers, jewellers and textile artists will be among the nearly 50 professional and acclaimed artists exhibiting at the Peak District Artisans’ premier event of the year.

The Great Dome Art Fair will take place at The Devonshire Dome, Buxton from July 19 to 21. The Friday opening night is private view by invitation only. On Saturday, the art fair is open to the public from 10am to 5pm and Sunday from 10.am to 4.30pm, with admission £3 on each day.

Lord Burlington, who is president of Peak District Artisans, said: “I never fail to be impressed by the dedication and passion of the members and the quality of their work. We are fortunate to have some very talented artists who call the Peak District home. Organisations like Peak District Artisans help foster and develop skills and interests, and provide an opportunity for people to make a living doing what they love. I also believe that the process of creating art can have an incredibly positive impact on mental health and wellbeing, especially when combined with spending time in nature.

"I’ve been lucky enough to attend many Peak District Artisans exhibitions over the years. Although it’s impossible to choose a favourite out of the many pieces produced by so many talented people, I was bowled over by the huge painting Sue Prince created at the Buxton Dome in 2019, which captured the vibrancy of the event, and Rebecca Perry’s work really caught my eye a couple of years ago; she won the Young Emerging Artisan award in 2019 and my parents are lucky to have some of her work in their ceramics collection.”

For further information on the artists and their work, go to www.peakdistrictartisans.co.uk