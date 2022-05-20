New Mills lantern parade to feature spectacular light show from team behind Chatsworth event

The team behind ‘Shine A Light’, a production which premiered at Chatsworth for an audience of thousands in 2021, will be creating a new version of the experience for the New Mills lantern procession and community event on Saturday, September 24.

Designed to celebrate Derbyshire’s rich heritage, Derbyshire County Council has commissioned new instalments of the project as a way to help extend the tourism season and boost the economy, building on last year’s success with more awe-inspiring events.

With a production centred around the themes of climate change and water touring Derbyshire throughout the autumn and winter, the version staged as part of the parade will be the first stop of the season and will bring together illuminations and projections in a visually stunning display unique to New Mills.

Shine a Light captivated audiences at Cromford Mills last year.

Council leader Barry Lewis said: “We’re tremendously proud of what we achieved with Shine A Light last year but that was just the beginning. We’re coming back bigger and better this year with more venues added, each with their own story to tell as part of this ‘anthology’.“With the visitor economy still feeling the after effects of the pandemic, it’s vital that we support its recovery in Derbyshire and we’re proud to be able to help support these unique experiences which will provide excellent entertainment for tourists and residents alike.”

Shine a Light events will also be held at Cromford Mills in October, Elvaston Castle and Bolsover Lantern Procession in November, Barrow Hill Roundhouse in December, and Hardwick Hall in February 2023.

Jo Dilley, managing director of Marketing Peak District & Derbyshire, said: “Last year’s Shine A Light displays provided magical entertainment for visitors and residents alike, and we’re delighted that this year’s programme has expanded to include three great new heritage venues and two community-based celebrations.

“These events provide an excellent opportunity to see Derbyshire’s rich history brought to life whilst enjoying the area’s great visitor offer in the typically quieter months, supporting the recovery of local businesses in the process.”

Tickets for the major tour stops and more information will be available soon at www.visitpeakdistrict.com/shine-a-light.