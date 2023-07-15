News you can trust since 1852
New ice cream parlour opens at Chatsworth House - and these are the favourite flavours

A new ice cream parlour has opened at Chatsworth – just in time for the summer.
By Gay Bolton
Published 15th Jul 2023, 11:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jul 2023, 12:45 BST

Locally sourced ice cream, gelato and sorbet, along with sundaes and milkshakes, are now available in The Parlour, located alongside Chatsworth’s shops and restaurants in the Stables.

A spokesman said: “Flavours are regularly rotated but early favourites include Chatsworth Jersey vanilla, salted caramel and Bakewell tart. Summer flavours of mango, elderflower and lemon are among the choices for sorbets.”

Barista-brewed coffees from Sheffield-based roasters Cafeology, and homemade patisserie-style cakes baked freshly in the Chatsworth kitchens are also available at The Parlour.

A new ice cream parlour has opened in the Stables at Chatsworth House offering a variety of traditional artisan ice creams, gelato, sorbets, sundaes and milkshakes (photos: Helena Dolby)A new ice cream parlour has opened in the Stables at Chatsworth House offering a variety of traditional artisan ice creams, gelato, sorbets, sundaes and milkshakes (photos: Helena Dolby)
A new ice cream parlour has opened in the Stables at Chatsworth House offering a variety of traditional artisan ice creams, gelato, sorbets, sundaes and milkshakes (photos: Helena Dolby)
    Excited families have been posting their comments on Facebook about the new addition to Chatsworth House’s visitor experience.

    Kellie Johnson said: “We had the pleasure of going when they had just opened. The ice cream was amazing and the staff are really friendly. We will definitely be going back.

    Chelsea Scanlan wrote: “I have some of my favourite food experiences at Chatsworth, looking forward to this one.”

