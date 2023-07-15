Locally sourced ice cream, gelato and sorbet, along with sundaes and milkshakes, are now available in The Parlour, located alongside Chatsworth’s shops and restaurants in the Stables.

A spokesman said: “Flavours are regularly rotated but early favourites include Chatsworth Jersey vanilla, salted caramel and Bakewell tart. Summer flavours of mango, elderflower and lemon are among the choices for sorbets.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Barista-brewed coffees from Sheffield-based roasters Cafeology, and homemade patisserie-style cakes baked freshly in the Chatsworth kitchens are also available at The Parlour.

A new ice cream parlour has opened in the Stables at Chatsworth House offering a variety of traditional artisan ice creams, gelato, sorbets, sundaes and milkshakes (photos: Helena Dolby)

Most Popular

Excited families have been posting their comments on Facebook about the new addition to Chatsworth House’s visitor experience.

Kellie Johnson said: “We had the pleasure of going when they had just opened. The ice cream was amazing and the staff are really friendly. We will definitely be going back.