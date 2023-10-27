New audio drama tells the true story of the Bakewell Witches with augmented reality
and live on Freeview channel 276
The new chapter that tells the account of Joseph Walker who was betrothed to one of the accused women – Sarah Marsden.
Available from a free app (search ‘GeoStories’ in App Store or Google Play), the story draws you in to a mystical experience, with a powerful drama, haunting music and images from the story coming to life with Augmented Reality.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The whole story of ‘Chronicles of the Bakewell Witches’ can be heard whilst taking a short walk around Bakewell, where GPS location technology will trigger the story chapters automatically. Those unable to visit Bakewell can listen to any part of the story from anywhere.
The new chapter, available on the app from 26th October, tells Joseph Walker’s account of the trial of his fiancé Sarah Marsden and her employer and landlady Mrs Stafford. A riveting listen, the story features the two accused women, whose testimony to a local Constable reveals how easily people could be ‘proven’ guilty of witchcraft with fatal consequences. It runs for 30 minutes.
“The Persuasion of Joseph Walker compliments our full story of the Bakewell Witches,” says Amanda Pearce writer and producer. “Joseph has attended the trial and witnessed the women’s evidence. Joseph reveals what happened and the details of Sarah’s destiny.
“This has been a very popular story in the collection and Joseph’s chapter offers more revelations of how the witch trials could affected the lives and emotions of those who were party to them”
Advertisement
Anyone interested in finding out more about Geostories or downloading the free app can follow the GeoStories Facebook page @HelloGeoStories www.geostories.co.uk
Advertisement
A witch mark can be viewed in the Old House Museum in Bakewell, it is located on a door frame inside the building. Typical of marks found on doorways, windows and fireplaces to prevent the intrusion of witches and guard against evil spirits throughout the 1600s during the time of the witch trials.