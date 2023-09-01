Morrisons Buxton takes fundraising for Together for Short Lives to new heights with butterfly trail

The Together for Short Lives Butterfly flew into Morrisons Buxton for a special nationwide Butterfly Trail relay event to raise vital funds for seriously ill children and their families.

The Butterfly Trail is a month-long event that will see the Together for Short Lives butterfly travelling across the country from store-to-store raising vital awareness and funds for local children’s hospices and the families they care for.

Each of the 525 Morrisons stores and sites will have a butterfly for a day and hope to raise £500 before passing it on to the next store.

Together for Short Lives is the UK’s leading children’s palliative care charity, and their partnership with Morrisons is raising vital funds for children’s hospices across the country and helping families make precious memories together.

Francis mouse bobby the police dog bucky buxton fc,Rob community champ susie from francis house

The Butterfly Trail relay will not only raise vital funds for the partnership, it will also let families across the UK know that they can access support from Together for Short Lives through their helpline and online family support hub.

Morrisons Buxton had great fun on the day with three mascots in store Francis Mouse from Francis House Children's Hospice, which is the hospice we are raising money for, Bobby the police dog from the Buxton Community Policing Team, and Bucky from Buxton FC.

The Butterfly Trail relay hopes to raise £250,000 which could enable 250 families to have much-needed respite care at their local hospice.

(Community Champion) Robert Harrison says:: "We had great fun on the day with three mascots in store, so thanks to everyone who donated money, and we safely delivered the butterfly to Chapel en le Frith Morrisons so they can continue the fundraising."