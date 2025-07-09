Is it a bird? Is it a plane?

VIP invitees at Wings and Wheels, two vintage tractors and a rare Alfa Romeo GT.

When the organisers of Wings and Wheels taking place this weekend 12th and 13th July at the Avro Heritage Museum in Woodford, Cheshire, asked us to bring along some unusual vehicles, we had all the 007 tricks up our sleeves.

Showcased by James Taylor and his father Michael Taylor, they will be presenting a series 2 Field Marshall Tractor from 1948 given to James for his 50th birthday to restore to original working condition and beyond! You may have heard him driving to the Hope show last year and spends much of his time offering tractor lessons (in the field of course) to the younger generation including his 14 year old son Jacob who can work the gears and throttle and has nearly mastered the crank handle!

Proud father Mike has an immaculately presented Fordson N Tractor from 1943 not to be missed!

Ahhhh we've been expecting you

They will be on display on the Saturday making their way from Disley to Woodford which is a 1.5 hour journey. Me, meanwhile will be taking Jacob in my 1976 Alfa Romeo 1.6GT . The only unrestored example in the UK which has lived in Sicily and then Australia for 45 years before nipping over the pond to England so you won't find any rust on this Italian Stallion. It has all the James Bond gadgets to make the journey from Disley to Woodford which will take around 13 minutes and won the MIT show as the organiser's choice last year, its first Alfa Romeo event awarded by the Alfa Romeo Owners Club judging team GB.

Watch out for it speeding towards Lotherton Hall on Sunday for the Northern Alfa day and being judged in the concours show.

Wings and Wheels is a fantastic event with a fly past of a Lancaster Bomber, entry to the museum, licenced bar, line dancing (possible do the line dancing first before engaging with the licenced bar) birds of prey, face painting and a Euro Fighter simulator.

Obviously there will be stalls galore and a fun family day out including the classic car display. So come and meet us as all three of us have green vehicles!