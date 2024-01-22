High Peak board gamers turn out in force for charity

Buxton-based table-top gaming group, High Peak Board Gamers, turned out in force on the 13th January to raise much-needed funds for Glossop charity, Reuben's Retreat.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The charity provides support services and counselling for children with complex needs and their families.

High Peak Board Gamers, a Buxton-based group set up to share a passion for table-top gaming, turned out in force on the 13th January at the Fairfield Club, Buxton, to raise money for charity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group, set up in 2022, meets regularly on a Monday at the Cheshire Cheese to play a range of modern board games but nearly forty avid gamers turned out to raise over £200 for charity.

Most Popular

High Peak Board Gamers present cheque to Reuben's Retreat

Group organiser, Darren Whitehouse said "Modern table-top games are great fun, they bring people together in a social setting and allow for creativity, strategy and fun in a really friendly environment.

"In 2024, we wanted to expand from our regular game night to start raising money for charity. We are delighted to support Reuben's Retreat who deliver much needed support for families from all over the country who have children with complex needs."

Lisa Knowles, from Reuben's Retreat said "We are forever grateful to High Peak Board Gamers for raising vital funds to support our beautiful work. We are completely funded by our generous community and we love this unique and fun idea by this fantastic group of people!"

Advertisement

You can find out more about Reuben's Retreat at https://www.reubensretreat.org/.