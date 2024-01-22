High Peak board gamers turn out in force for charity
and live on Freeview channel 276
The charity provides support services and counselling for children with complex needs and their families.
High Peak Board Gamers, a Buxton-based group set up to share a passion for table-top gaming, turned out in force on the 13th January at the Fairfield Club, Buxton, to raise money for charity.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The group, set up in 2022, meets regularly on a Monday at the Cheshire Cheese to play a range of modern board games but nearly forty avid gamers turned out to raise over £200 for charity.
Group organiser, Darren Whitehouse said "Modern table-top games are great fun, they bring people together in a social setting and allow for creativity, strategy and fun in a really friendly environment.
"In 2024, we wanted to expand from our regular game night to start raising money for charity. We are delighted to support Reuben's Retreat who deliver much needed support for families from all over the country who have children with complex needs."
Lisa Knowles, from Reuben's Retreat said "We are forever grateful to High Peak Board Gamers for raising vital funds to support our beautiful work. We are completely funded by our generous community and we love this unique and fun idea by this fantastic group of people!"
Advertisement
You can find out more about Reuben's Retreat at https://www.reubensretreat.org/.
If you'd like to join the High Peak Board Gamers and explore a great hobby and meet new people, you can find them on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/groups/946790489313449.