Furness Vale History Society's meetings and free publication - A Village History

If you live in Furness Vale or Bridgemont, you will have received a free copy of our Village History booklet.

Furness Vale History Society has for many years, been reserching the history of our village. Although our historic house, Yeardsley Hall dates back to Elizabethan times, the village itself is little more than 200 years old. We do however, have a fascinating history evolving from the Industrial Revolution.

The booklet has been funded by a bequest from our late member, Jean Plover and we are sure that she would be proud that we have been able to give something back to the people of our village.

We hope that everybody will enjoy reading this publication and learn something of our heritage. We hold a public meeting on the first Tuesday of each month at Furness Vale Community Centre, Yeardsley Lane at 7.30pm where our guest speakers talk on subjects of historical interest. Non members are always welcome and admission is just £2.

If you would like to learn more about Furness Vale's History, why not visit our website : https://furnesshistory.blogspot.com/