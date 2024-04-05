Fringe programme deadline approaches

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Time is running out to be listed in the printed programme for this year’s Buxton Festival Fringe (July 3-21). The Fringe Programme is how a large part of the audience finds events and with some 150 events already signed up, organisers are urging would-be performers to enter online by the final deadline of Sunday April 14th. All information is listed on the Fringe website under Take Part.

The line-up so far is already enticing with the return of award-winners such as theatre company Shadow Syndicate, comedian Nathan Cassidy and in Music, the Cheshire Chamber Collective and harp-guitarist Jon Pickard among many other trusted names. Entertainment is as diverse as ever with everything from a promenade performance with Gentleman Jack to sketching in the Pump Room or sleight of hand from High Peak Magic Circle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The printed programme will be distributed from the beginning of June and celebrated at an open-to-all party at The Green Man Gallery, Buxton on Saturday June 1st, 7-9pm.

Most Popular

Fringe Sunday at the Bandstand

Theatre, music, comedy, visual arts, children’s events and spoken word are all represented with events listed on the Fringe website - www.buxtonfringe.org.uk - as well as on the free Fringe App available from the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store.

The Fringe is grateful to all its venues including the managed ones, Underground, now in its exciting new location at The Springs shopping centre, and the popular Green Man Gallery. Also in use this year are fascinating locations such as Poole’s Cavern, The Crescent’s Assembly Rooms and, out of town, Eyam Parish Church. Among new venues welcomed by the Fringe In 2024 are Harpur Hill Village Hall, Hargreaves and La Gaby.

During the Fringe there will be a chance to attend free promotional events including Fringe Sunday at the Pavilion Gardens on July 7th as well as Fringe on Friday, offering taster performances at the Bandstand on July 5th and 12th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fringe is a charity run by volunteers. Opportunities to get involved include helping out at the Fringe Information Desk, becoming a Fringe Friend or making a one-off donation.

Advertisement Hide Ad