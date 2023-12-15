Derbyshire Farm Park names Christmas event as most successful to date

The family behind one of the region's most renowned Christmas events has hailed it as their most successful on record, welcoming nearly 10,000 visitors during the festive period.

The Brown family, owners of Bluebells Farm Park, have spent thousands of pounds making this year’s ‘Santa’s Enchanted Christmas’ event stand out from the crowd.

This year’s festive fun has included a brand new create-a-bear workshop, which has seen over 4,000 bears stuffed, sown and dressed by the farm’s little visitors, which has been named a stand-out activity by parents when visiting. Families have also loved the farm’s popular magical chimney, areas to toast marshmallows and a Wooded Winter Wonderland, designed to capture the perfect family photo.

Even Santa Claus, his elves and reindeer have come to town, taking residency at the Farm Park on the run-up to Christmas giving thousands of children the chance to meet him in real life, receive a gift and be added to the nice list, just in time for Christmas.

Families Gathering at Bluebells Farm Park for Magical Christmas Event

Ella Brown, co-owner of Bluebells Farm Park, said: “The feedback we’ve had so far, from parents and children, has been amazing. The children have been in awe when they see Santa come down the chimney. When he reads their name out and the reason why they are on the nice list, their expressions light up the room. It’s magical for us to see and it creates such amazing memories for all the family.

“This year, we have invested a huge amount of time and money to make the experience one to remember. We’ve really gone to town, making sure we’ve got plenty of elves on hand to entertain the little ones, more decorations, real reindeer, plus we handcrafted our big chimney for Santa to climb down.”

With a whole host of new activities and picture-perfect opportunities, the festive farm park is delighted to see ticket sales reaching record highs, reporting an 10 per cent increase on last year’s footfall.

Ella added: “Families from all across the region have continued to sing our praises, crowning the Christmas event as one of the most magical experiences, and complementing our team on their attention to detail which made it all the more memorable.”

Despite the cold weather and the intermittent snow, Bluebells Farm Park, known for its award-winning luxury artisan ice cream, has also seen sales for its festive flavour skyrocket, with a 24 per cent increase compared to last year.

The festive ice cream flavour of the year has been Christmas Pudding, a firm favourite amongst locals.

With ticket sales at a record high and the positive reviews stacking up, Bluebells Farm Park is putting itself on the map for hosting one of the biggest and best Christmas events of 2023.

