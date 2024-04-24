Community Cricket Festival launched for local charities
The tournament will be held on the afternoon of Bank Holiday May 27th, subject to the weather, and at their Park Road ground in town and will include refreshments of beers, prosecco, soft drinks, tea and coffee, BBQ, cakes and a sweet stall.
Teams of 8 with at least 2 women in each side and a minimum age of 13 are required, with 8 x 6 ball overs per team using an Incrediball (not hard ball). The entrance fee of £80 per team will be divided between two charities, The Thomas Theyer Foundation and Adullam Homes.
To book your teams place, please contact: Steve Thomason on 07887 803397 or email [email protected]
The famous Buxton Cricket Club is a vibrant community club across two grounds, offering cricket for everyone, whether you are playing or watching. We currently have four adult men’s teams in the Derbyshire County League, three hard ball women’s teams, two soft ball women’s teams and a thriving juniors section for boys and girls of all ages.