Chatsworth welcomes 9 sculptures in UK premiere of Burning Man exhibition

Showstoppers are the magnificent Pegasus which flaps its wings every hour and a Second World War plane which has been turned upside down and has glass flowers on its tail.

A mummy bear and her cub made out of one cent pieces, a trio of metal moths named Jayne, Luna and Gonzo and 100 crows guarding the entrance to Chatsworth are among the exhibits.

And a huge head, stationed near the banks of the River Derwent, surveys the Chatsworth parkland.

Lodestar by Randy Polumbo is a First World War aircraft with glass flowers sprouting from its tail.

The sculptures which form the Radical Horizons – the Art of Burning Man exhibition will be unveiled to the public for the first time on April 9, 2022.

Kim Cook, director of creative initiatives at Burning Man, said: “We’re inviting people to explore and come and rediscover this beautiful property and all of its delights of nature as well as have fun with the art.

"There are nine pieces now, and in May, June and July, we’ll be building three more pieces, participatory art with youth from the community who will come out and help us make pieces that are relating to the local culture. For example there will be a mermaid that references the mermaid at Kinder Scout, there will be bottle towers made out of recycled bottles that are local and there will also be the nine ladies’ beautiful pavilion.” The latter will be set on fire in the finale of the exhibition.Burning Man is a unique event that usually take place annually in the Black Rock Desert in Nevada, USA where teams of volunteers gather to build huge sculptures. The creations then provides the backdrop for a music and arts festival which attracts thousands of revellers.

Kim added: “We’ve come to understand Chatsworth as a place to foster innovation, creativity, thoughtfulness and thinkers since its early days, something that is also central to our work and ethos at Burning Man.”

Metal moths in the Le Attrata sculpture by Margaret Long and Orion Fredericks.

Radical Horizons – the Art of Burning Man will be on display in Chatsworth until October 1, 2022, and is free to access.