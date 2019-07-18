Chapel-en-le-Frith summer fair in aid of Chernobyl Aid charity

Chapel-en-le-Frith Methodist Church will be the venue for a summer fair on Saturday, July 20, in aid of the Buxton and Longnor group of Chernobyl Aid UK.

Opening at 10.30am, the event at the Market Street church will feature bring and buy, home produce, bric-a-brac, books and plant stalls, a tombola and refreshments.

Admission is free, although donations are welcome.

The funds raised at the event will go towards the costs of delivering humanitarian aid to Chernobyl, an area which remains heavily polluted by radiation from the nuclear power station explosion.

For more information, contact Barbara Cox on 01298 83225 or Janette Saxby on 01298 813829.