Buxton Military Tattoo to rock Devonshire Dome again this summer

The event will see two performances of great music, spectacle and entertainment featuring some of the United Kingdom’s finest military bands on Saturday, July 2, building to spectacular massed bands finale including the emotive Sunset ceremony and also Lone Piper.

Organiser Chris Thornton said: “I am delighted that the tattoo has grown and developed over the last 12 years.

“We have seen many marvellous performances from the Army, Navy and RAF, so I am proud to announce that we are now able to extend our support across the whole Armed Forces community by raising funds for the Royal British Legion.”

Buxton Military Tattoo will bring some of the country's best Armed Forces musicians to the Devonshire Dome.

Under the leadership of Captain Laura Stead, director of music, this year’s show promises a line-up featuring the British Army Band from the Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst, the Band of Nottinghamshire Royal Engineers and the Military Wives Choir. The Pipes and Drums of the Scots Guards Association will be performing too – their first appearance in Buxton for several years.

The tattoo also serves as an opportunity to showcase young talent, and for 2022 that means the Band of the Royal Air Force Cadets’ Manchester wing and the Stockport Sea Cadets.

For the first time, the event will be raising funds for the the Royal British Legion, which provides lifelong support to serving and ex-serving personnel and their families.

Tickets are on sale now from 01298 72190. Full details, including gift offers can be found at www.buxtontattoo.org.uk.