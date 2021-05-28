Buxton Festival Fringe reveals new programme details as organisers look to bounce back in July

The uncertainty surrounding Covid has left some performers understandably hesitant, so organisers have now decided not to print the traditional listings programme but to publish a handy fold-up guide featuring a map and an overview of how to buy tickets and the kind of entertainment on offer at its many venues in town and beyond.

The Fringe runs from July 7-25 in parallel with Buxton International Festival, and copies of the abbreviated guide will be available at the Buxton Visitor Centre in the Pump Room and other locations towards the end of June.

Despite the enforced changes and various contingency plans, the programme promises to be as packed as ever with comedy, theatre, music and spoken word for audiences to look forward to, plus plenty of visual arts, children’s activities, family-friendly trails, street theatre. Organisers hope that will still include the traditional free showcase of events, Fringe Sunday, outside at the Pavilion Gardens on July 11.

The Buxton Festival and Buxton Festival Fringe is gearing up to return July 7-25. (Photo: Ian J Parkes)

Fringe chairman Stephen Walker says: “After the traumas of the past year we are delighted to bounce back with such a strong line up. As ever there is a good mix of brand new talent and firm favourites making a welcome return.”

As always the action will be spread across a number of indoor and outdoor venues, plus a number of events that are purely online. Much of the focus will be on the Underground at the Old Clubhouse and the Green Man Gallery, but there are also events planned further afield at Pooles Cavern and Eyam Parish Church.

Among the theatre highlights, High Peak Bookstore will host Battle Cry, based on a soldier battling with PTSD, Eddy Brimson will be living life on the edge in Naughty Boy at the Green Man, and Qweerdog Theatre will be present an intimate thriller For I Have Sinned at the United Reformed Church.

Fringe favourites Sudden Impulse return with two shows, Kes and The Virtuous Burglar, and Ray Castleton brings his award-winning one-man show Without Malice or Ill Will. Nathan & Ida offer fast-paced comedy theatre and Tommy Cooper comes back to life in Just Like That! at Underground. From Shakespeare to Peter Pan and classic monologues to full cast youth theatre, there is a huge range of entertainment promising laughs, thrills and tears.

Comedy treats include the return of Upstart Crow’s Rob Rouse, award-winning punster Richard Pulsford, a poetry masterclass from Andy Gilbert, a new piece from Nathan Cassidy, a game show from Mike Raffone, manic Canadian storyteller Gerard Harris, two shows featuring Peaks parodist Andy Quirk and much more besides.

Music will ring out across the town thanks to choirs such as Kaleidoscope and Voci Voices, pianist Adrian Lord, the Roth Guitar Duo, saxophonist Guy Stewart, and guitarist Jonathan Prag. Roots band Raintown Seers offers music with an Americana flavour while Sam Dunkley makes a welcome comeback with stories and songs. Award-winning Egriega and Ormrod also team up for songs, piano and a touch of the unexpected.

Full listings are available on www.buxtonfringe.org.uk and on the free Buxton Fringe App.