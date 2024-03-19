Buxton Community Choir share joy through music and giving back

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They have been able to make the donation because of the success of their concerts in 2023. They always promised themselves, when they formed, just over two and a half years ago, that they would aim to donate to charities alongside providing a great opportunity for anyone from the community to join in and sing and socialise with them.

Sophie, from Blythe House Hospicecare and Helen’s Trust, took some time to tell the choir about the work of these charities. She informed the choir that these two organisations work together to provide free care and services to anyone in our local community affected by life-limiting illness. The donation will help to them to achieve this every day care.

So now it’s back to rehearsing for The Buxton Fringe with a bit of Buxton rock…not limestone this time … but with a live band. This will be a new experience for many of Buxton Community Choir. They are also singing at the Tideswell Food Fair on Saturday 4th May, because they enjoyed it so much last year and will make a first appearance at the Buxton Spring Fair on Monday 6th May.

Buxton Community Choir meet every Monday from 7pm until 9pm in the main church room at Buxton Methodist Church. Come along for a free taster session.

They can be contacted at [email protected] or just look up Buxton Community Choir for more information about us on our website.