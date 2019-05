All this and more is in our guide to attractions in Derbyshire this bank holiday weekend. How about this for the youngest members of the family?

Derbyshire Open Arts features more than 200 artists in 132 venues from May 24 to 26. Go to www.derbyshireopenarts.co.uk JPIMedia jpimedia Buy a Photo

Swords will clash as knights battle it out at Bolsover Castle from May 25 to 27. Budding warriors can get a taste of combat in the kids' battle. Nigel Wallace-Iles/English Heritage other Buy a Photo

Visit Gulliver's Kingdom, Matlock Bath, for the Tabbalabba family festival. There's a big bubble show, a sock puppet parade and a cake-off. The fun runs until June 2. Other 3rd Party other Buy a Photo

Learn how to build a dry stone wall at Chatsworth from Saturday to Monday, May 25 to 27, guided by Sally Hodgson. Photo by Shoot-Lifestyle.co.uk/Chatsworth House Trust other Buy a Photo

View more