The BBC will air the final of The Traitors season three tonight.

The faithfuls won in series one, while traitor Harry was the winner last year.

But how is the winner decided - and what is the rule twist for 2025?

The final of The Traitors will see a new winner (or winners) crowned in a matter of hours. The penultimate episode ended with one player about to discover the identity of the last remaining traitor - putting the faithful in a strong position to win.

But there is still plenty left to play for - including of course the prize money. See how much they have banked already and what the winner gets.

Just five players are left in the game after yet another traitor was caught. Before the final take some time to remind yourself of who has been eliminated so far.

Make sure you don’t get caught out by the start time of The Traitors final as the BBC has changed up its schedule for tonight (January 24). And if you need a further fix of backstabbing, murder and intrigue, iPlayer will be adding new episodes from The Traitors US in a matter of hours.

How is the winner of The Traitors decided?

In the past seasons, after completing a final mission the remaining players head to one last roundtable. After attempting to root out any Traitors still in the group, they then head to the fire pit and have the option to end the game, or return to the roundtable again.

The players pick a bag of powder and throw it in the fire, if the flames turn green they have voted to end the game - but if any of the remaining players pick the option to keep playing and turn the flames bright red, then they head back to the roundtable.

Once all remaining players have picked to end the game, if only faithfuls remain - they collectively win the prize pot. This is what happened in season one and they split the money.

However if just one traitor is left at the end of the game, they win and take all the money. As was the case last year with Harry - leaving faithful Mollie gutted at being deceived.

What is the major twist to the rules for the 2025 final?

Announced at the start of the season - and repeated in the penultimate episode - the rules for the final roundtable have changed. During the final, players who are banished by a vote at the roundtable will not reveal if they are faithful or a traitor.

Making the decision to end the game or not with higher stakes than usual - as they will have no idea if they just caught a traitor or not. Although the ‘Seer’ power that one player won last night could change the dynamic completely.

Who do you think will win The Traitors tonight? Let me know your predictions by email: [email protected].