The Rolling Stones announce release of the definitive live best of ‘Grrr Live!’

The Rolling Stones on tour in summer 2022 (photo: Getty Images)

The album is available to pre-order and features some of the greatest songs of all time including It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It), Honky Tonk Women, Start Me Up, Gimme Shelter, Sympathy For The Devil and (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

The Rolling Stones celebrated their golden anniversary in 2012 & 2013 by embarking on the 50 & Counting Tour. December 15, 2012, the band took the stage at Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center for the final of four shows in the New York area. Featuring guest appearances by The Black Keys (Who Do You Love?), Gary Clark Jr & John Mayer (Going Down), Lady Gaga (Gimme Shelter), Mick Taylor (Midnight Rambler) and hometown hero Bruce Springsteen (Tumbling Dice), the concert proved to be one of the most memorable shows in the band’s history.

Since its original airing on pay-per-view in 2012, this show has not been available to fans until now. The concert has been re-edited and the audio has been remixed. Three songs from the December 13 show (also in Newark) will be available as bonus features on the DVD and Blu-ray: Respectable (with John Mayer), Around And Around, and Gimme Shelter.

GRR Live! Track Listing:

CD1

Get Off Of My Cloud

The Last Time

It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)

Paint It Black

Gimme Shelter (with Lady Gaga)

Wild Horses

The Rolling Stones have released a definitive live album spanning their career (photo: Getty Images)

Going Down (with John Mayer and Gary Clark Jr)

Dead Flowers

Who Do You Love? (with The Black Keys)

Doom And Gloom

One More Shot

Miss You

Honky Tonk Women

Band Introductions

CD2

Before They Make Me Run

Happy

Midnight Rambler (with Mick Taylor)

Start Me Up

Tumbling Dice (with Bruce Springsteen)

Brown Sugar

Sympathy For the Devil

You Can’t Always Get What You Want

Jumpin’ Jack Flash

(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction