The Masked Singer is about to crown its winner for 2025. But before that three celebs are left to be unmasked.

Originally 12 contestants entered the sixth series of the hit ITV series way back in the start of January. Nine have now been revealed and it includes plenty of recognisable names.

But with so many weeks passing between the start of the show and the final tonight (February 15), you might have forgotten who has been unmasked so far. Let’s take a look at all the celebrity identities revealed through episode seven.

1 . Giant Joel - episode 1 Introduced in the Christmas Special back in late 2024, Giant Joel was unmasked in the first episode of this season. It was revealed that Olympic legend Mo Farah was under the mask | ITV Photo: ITV Photo Sales

2 . Spag Bol - episode 1 Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway was the first celebrity to be unmasked this season. She was revealed as being the star under the Spag Bol in episode 1. | Bandicoot TV/ITV Photo: Bandicoot TV/ITV Photo Sales

3 . Pegasus - episode 2 In the second episode of a double bill on the weekend of January 4/ 5, Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith was unmasked. She was revealed as the star under the Pegasus costume. | Bandicoot TV/ITV Photo: Bandicoot TV/ITV Photo Sales

4 . Toad in the Hole - episode 3 The third celebrity to be eliminated from The Masked Singer was Macy Gray. She was revealed to be Toad in the Hole in the third episode of 2025 - on January 11. | Bandicoot TV/ITV Photo: Bandicoot TV/ITV Photo Sales