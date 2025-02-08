When is The Masked Singer final? ITV confirms date - here is when it will take place
- The date of The Masked Singer final has been revealed.
- Just three contestants will make it through tonight’s semi-final.
- A winner will be crowned in a week’s time - but who will it be?
The Masked Singer is just a week away from crowning its sixth winner. The ITV show has confirmed the date of its final.
Just five contestants remain in the show - and soon viewers will finally find out who is under all of the costumes. Seven of the stars have been revealed so far - see the full list.
The start time for the semi-final has been confirmed. But there will be yet another double elimination.
Rita Ora is absent from the judging panel for this season. Here is the reason why.
When is the final of The Masked Singer in 2025?
The sixth series of the ITV hit competition has kept audiences captivated throughout the early weeks of 2025. However all good things have to come to an end - and a date for the final has been confirmed.
The Masked Singer’s final will take place on Saturday February 15. Tonight’s episode (February 8) is the semi-final and there will once again be a double elimination.
How many players will make it to The Masked Singer final?
Heading into the semi-final tonight, there are just five masked singers left in the competition. It comes after a double elimination last weekend (February 1) saw two more identities revealed.
And there will be two more eliminations in the hours to come. Meaning just three of the masked singers will make it to the final of the ITV show next weekend.
See all of the celebrities who have been unmasked so far. While these are the clues for who could be under the Wolf mask.