The Kite Runner is flying into Derbyshire

Following an outstanding West End run, The Kite Runner is touring to Buxton.

Based on Khaled Hosseini’s international bestselling novel, this moving story has been adapted into a stunning new production. A haunting tale of friendship which spans cultures and continents, it follows one man’s journey to confront his past and find redemption.

Afghanistan is a divided country on the verge of war and two childhood friends are about to be torn apart. It’s a beautiful afternoon in Kabul and the skies are full of the excitement and joy of a kite flying tournament. But neither Hassan nor Amir can foresee the terrible incident which will shatter their lives forever. The Kite Runner was premiered at Nottingham Playhouse and has gone from strength to strength leaving critics spellbound by this unforgettable story.

This performance will hold you in the grasps of an extremely powerful and beautifully performed narrative.

The Kite Runner runs at Buxton Opera House from May 29 to June 2. Tickets are priced from £20-£30. Discounts are available. To buy tickets call 01298 72190 or visit: www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk