The Apprentice has really ratched up the stakes in the last few weeks. Lord Sugar has resorted to double firings for two weeks in a row.

It now means that the original cast has been truly trimmed down as we reach the sharp end of the competition. But with so many candidates being sent home recently, you might have lost track of everyone who has left.

We have had a surprise resignation in the boardroom - and history as both teams lost last week. It has been one heck of a way to celebrate its 20th anniversary on TV.

But who has been fired so far in the current series? We’ve rounded up all of the previous departures as of week 8 (March 20) - expect further fireworks tonight (March 27).

1 . Emma Rothwell - fired task 1 Online gift store owner Emma was fired after the first task - the tours in Austria. | BBC Photo: BBC Photo Sales

2 . Aoibheann Walsh - fired task 2 Hair and beauty salon owner Aoibheann was the second person to hear 'You're Fired' in series 19. She packed her bags after the second task - when her team's virtual pop singer didn't hit the high note. | BBC Photo: BBC Photo Sales

3 . Carlo Brancati - fired task 3 Poor Carlo, it was amazing he made it as far as task three truth be told. The hair transplant consultant seemed to rub the other contestants up the wrong way and he left after the negotiation task in week three. | BBC Photo: BBC Photo Sales