Story of Derbyshire’s most scandalous Duchess laid bare at Buxton Opera House - in pictures

Buxton International Festival set the opera world alight with its premiere of Georgiana on Sunday, winning a four-star review from the Times.

The tale of love, lust and gambling debts was described as brilliant: “It has heart and soul, and it’s great fun. And Bawdy, too”, wrote Rebecca Franks about the production. “It’s an afternoon of pure pleasure, of which Georgiana could only have approved.” Married to the Duke who built the Crescent in 1789, Georgiana broke hearts, broke taboos and nearly broke one of England’s leading banks with her gambling debts. The opera sets her life to music of the day. There is still a chance to see the opera, with performances on July 12, 15 and 20. For more details go to buxtonfestival.co.uk. Photos by Genevieve Girling Photography.

Georgiana at Buxton Opera House Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

