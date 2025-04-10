Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Race Across the World series 5 will start soon on the BBC

Race Across the World will return for its fifth series soon.

The teams will be racing across Asia, it has been revealed.

But who is taking part in the show this year?

A new season of Race Across the World is just around the corner and the teams have been revealed. The contestants will be racing across Asia in a bid to reach the southernmost tip of India first.

Among the cast for this season will be a former married couple, a mother and son, siblings and a teenage couple. They will be competing to win the cash prize of £20,000.

It comes after a teaser started to appear on TV last month - and eagle-eyed fans of the show had already spotted potential locations. But where will the teams be starting from?

Race Across the World teams for 2025 revealed

Race Across the World series 5 | BBC

Competing in the hit show this year will be sisters, Elizabeth and Letitia; former married couple, Yin and Gaz; brothers, Brian and Melvyn; teenage couple, Fin and Sioned and mother and son, Caroline and Tom.

Where are the starting and end points for series 5?

The Great Wall of China is the starting point of this year's epic race, although the BBC doesn’t specify where exactly on the wall (it does stretch 21,000km). It is the second time the show has started in Asia - after the previous season began in Sapporo, Japan.

The five teams must navigate three of Asia’s most diverse nations, China, Nepal and India, in a race of over 14,000km to reach the finish line, Kanniyakumari, the southernmost tip of India.

They have to race across vast distances without smartphones or bank cards, and armed only with cash equating to the cost of flying the route, our teams will be pushed to their absolute limits. Only one team can claim victory over the others and win the cash prize of £20,000.

A start date for Race Across the World series 5 has yet to be set. Expect further announcements soon.

