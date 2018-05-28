Political drama This House in Sheffield this week

Critically acclaimed political drama This House, which played to sold-out houses in the West End, will be staged in Sheffield as part of a countrywide tour.

James Graham’s creation rolls back to 1974 when the corridors of Westminster ring with the sound of in-fighting and back biting as Britain’s political parties battle to change the future of the nation, whatever it takes.

In an era of chaos, both hilarious and shocking, when votes are won or lost by one, there are fist fights in the parliamentary bars, high-stakes tricks and games are played, and sick MPs are carried through the lobby to register their crucial votes as the government hangs by a thread.

This House strips politics down to the practical realities of those behind the scenes; the whips who roll up their sleeves and on occasion bend the rules to shepherd and coerce a diverse chorus of MPs within the Mother of all Parliaments.

The action will be accompanied by a live band on stage playing music from the era, including 5 years and Rock ’n’ Roll Suicide (David Bowie), and Pretty Vacant (The Sex Pistols).

This House runs at Sheffield Lyceum from May 29 to June 2. Performances at 7.45pm nightly with matinees at 2pm on May 31 and 3pm on June 2. Tickets from £16 (matinee), £21 (evening). Call 0114 249 6000 or go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk