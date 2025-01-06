Playing Nice: when is next episode of ITV show - release schedule for 2025
- ITV’s Playing Nice will be back on sooner than you may expect.
- James Norton leads the all-star cast for the drama.
- It is based on the best-selling book of the same name by J.P. Delaney.
ITV’s big new drama will be back on our screens in just a few hours - which is sooner than you may have expected. The second episode will air on TV tonight (January 6), 24 hours after it made its debut.
Audiences were left making the same complaints about Playing Nice on Sunday (January 5). With many labelling it “unrealistic” in how it handled its subject matter.
Based on the best-selling book of the same name by J.P. Delaney, it follows two couples who discover their children were swapped at birth. Here’s when it will next be on TV.
When is Playing Nice next on ITV?
The drama premiered on the broadcaster on Sunday (January 5) night and just 24 hours later it will be back on TV screens already. The second episode of the show will air at 9pm on ITV1 tonight (January 6).
It is a brand new episode and not a repeat. It will run from 9pm to 10pm, including adverts.
Playing Nice broadcast schedule confirmed
There will be four episodes in total of the ITV drama and it will air across two weeks. The episodes will be broadcast on ITV1 on Sundays and Mondays night (January 5, 6, 12 and 13).
What to expect from the next episode?
The synopsis for Playing Nice episode two on Radio Times reads: “Pete and Maddie begin the fight to keep Theo, but it's an expensive and painful process and the constant dredging up of their past starts to damage their relationship. Can they survive?”
Can you watch all of Playing Nice early?
If you can’t wait to watch the conclusion of the ITV drama, you can actually binge it all right now. The full boxset is available on ITVX, the streaming/ on demand service.
Go to the website or find the app on your phone, tablet, smart TV and hit play. You may need to create an account, but it is free to watch - with adverts - and all four episodes are available.
