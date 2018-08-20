Patawawa play in Chesterfield ahead of UK tour

Alt-pop trio Patawawa are getting ready for the next stage in an exciting year. They head out on their first UK tour next month, playing from Newcastle to Brighton and everywhere in between.

Fans of the Matlock combo can check them out at The Avenue, Chesterfield this Sunday, August 26, when they play at D-Tune’s 15th anniversary show which includes six DJs airing deep house.

Patawawa took the step of going full time this year. Sam Wilmot said: “This was to give us the best chance of succeeding with the music and being flexible about when we can perform. It’s a massive step but we all want to give it our best shot.”

The year got off to a great start when NME put Patawawa in their top 100 bands for 2018, followed by a photo shoot and video recording.

Their first single from the Bedroom EP, entitled Patagonia, earned them good press from DIY Magazine, NME, The Line of Best Fit and was Radio 6 Music’ track of the week and played by Lauren Lavene, Radcliffe & Maconie, Tom Robinson and Steve Lamacque. Sam said: “It now sits at near 950,000 streams on Spotify and we are looking forward to getting our first one million streams.”

The EP came out in January and Patawawa played a headline show at Leadmill on the same day where they were watched by an agent from 13 Artists. Sam said: “At the end of February we signed up with 13 Artists as our worldwide booking agent, amazing to be on the same roster as Arctic Monkeys, Radiohead, Jamiroquai, Paolo Nutini etc.”

Summertime has seen Patawawa play The Big Top at Bestival and The T’Other Stage at Tramlines in Sheffield. Sam said: “Both were incredible, a proper dream come true for us.”

Tickets to see Patawawa play in Chesterfield this Sunday cost £5 in advance or £7 on door. To book, visit www.theavenuechesterfield.co.uk