Award-winning blues guitarist Aynsley Lister plugs new album at Derby’s Flowerpot

Blues guitarist of the year Aynsley Lister will be performing with his band in Derbyshire.

Fresh from winning the title at the British Blues Awards, the maestro will play at The Flowerpot, Derby, on December 7.

He will be plugging his new album Eyes Wide Open, Each song tells a story; clever observations on life taken from ordinary people in today’s world, delivered in an absolute masterclass in the art of guitar.

In addition to showcasing new material, Aynsley will play popular favourites and some classic covers as you’ve never heard them before.

Expect an evening of finely crafted songs performed with a passion and conviction that will have you hooked from the very first chord.

Support comes from fast rising blues artiste Jack J Hutchinson.

Doors open at 8pm.

Tickets £13, available from The Flowerpot or online by clicking here

