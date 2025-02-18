MOBO Awards 2025: full list of performers, nominees and how to watch the ceremony on TV or streaming
- The 2025 MOBO Awards are set to take place this evening in Newcastle.
- The awards celebrate another year for Black music and culture in the United Kingdom.
- Here’s a reminder who is up for what award along with who is set to perform and how to watch the ceremony live.
The MOBO Awards are set to take over the North East later this evening (February 18 2025), with this year’s ceremony taking place at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle.
The MOBOs (Music of Black Origin) are one of the most significant and influential music award ceremonies in the UK, particularly for Black music and culture and was founded in 1996 by Kanya King CBE, the awards were created to celebrate and uplift artists in genres like hip-hop, R&B, reggae, jazz, gospel, Afrobeats, and grime—many of which were historically overlooked by mainstream British music awards like the BRITs.
The event is considered one of the most important in the UK music calendar, alongside that of the BRITs, the Mercury Prize and the Ivors, and has gone on to platform a wealth of musicians since its first ceremony meeting room at London's Connaught Rooms.
Despite its modest beginnings, the first MOBOs still attracted major artists and industry figures, and it quickly grew into one of the most important music award shows in Britain.
So, what to expect from this year’s ceremony? Here’s a reminder of this year’s nominees, a look at the scheduled performances to take place and how you can follow along with all the action from Sheffield live and as it happens this evening.
Who has been nominated for an award at the MOBO Awards 2025?
Full list of nominees and awards to be presented at this year’s MOBO Awards ceremonies as of writing:
Best Male Act
- Bashy
- Central Cee
- D-Block Europe
- Ghetts
- Nemzzz
- Sampha
Best Female Act In Association With Got2b
- Cleo Sol
- Darkoo
- Jorja Smith
- Little Simz
- Nia Archives
- Raye
Album Of The Year
- Bashy - Being Poor Is Expensive
- Cleo Sol - Gold
- Ghetts - On Purpose, With Purpose
- Jorja Smith - Falling Or Flying
- Sampha - Lahai
- Skrapz - Reflection
Song Of The Year
- Central Cee Feat. Lil Baby - Band4Band
- Chase & Status, Stormzy - Backbone
- Darkoo Feat. Dess Dior - Favourite Girl
- Jordan Adetunji - Kehlani
- Leostaytrill - Pink Lemonade
- Odeal - Soh-Soh
Best Newcomer
- Chy Cartier
- Elmiene
- Fimiguerrero
- Flowerovlove
- Jordan Adetunji
- Len
- Leostaytrill
- Myles Smith
- Odeal
- Pozer
Video Of The Year In Association With LNER
- Meekz - Mini Me’s (Directed By Kc Locke)
- Mnelia - My Man (Directed By Femi Bello)
- Raye - Genesis (Directed By Otis Dominique & Raye)
- Sampha - Only (Directed By Dexter Navy)
- Skepta - Gas Me Up (Diligent) (Directed By Steveo)
- Unknown T Feat. Loyle Carner - Hocus Pocus (Directed By Felix Brady)
Best R&B/Soul Act Supported By KISS FM
- Cleo Sol
- Elmiene
- Flo
- Jaz Karis
- Jorja Smith
- Nippa
- Odeal
- Sasha Keable
- Shae Universe
- Sinead Harnett
Best Alternative Music Act In Association With Marshall
- Alt Blk Era
- Bob Vylan
- Hak Baker
- Kid Bookie
- Native James
- Spider
Best Grime Act Supported By Trench
- Chip
- D Double E
- Duppy
- Kruz Leone
- Manga Saint Hilare
- Scorcher
Best Hip Hop Act Supported By BBC Radio 1Xtra
- Bashy
- Cristale
- Headie One
- Nines
- Potter Payper
- Skrapz
Best Drill Act
- 163margs
- Central Cee
- Headie One
- Kairo Keyz
- K-Trap
- Pozer
Best International Act
- Asake
- Ayra Starr
- Beyonce
- Glorilla
- Kendrick Lamar
- Latto
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
- Tems
- Tyla
Best Performance In A TV Show/Film
- Angela Wynter As Yolande Trueman In Eastenders
- Caroline Chikezie As Noma In Power Book Ii: Ghost
- Diane Parish As Denise Fox In Eastenders
- Dionne Brown As Queenie In Queenie
- Ghetts As Krazy In Supacell
- Jacob Anderson As Louis In Interview With The Vampire
- Jasmine Jobson As Jaq In Top Boy
- Josh Tedeku As Tazer In Supacell
- Kingsley Ben-Adir As Bob Marley In Bob Marley: One Love
- Tosin Cole As Michael In Supacell
Best Media Personality
- 90's Baby Show
- AJ Odudu
- Chuckie Online
- Craig Mitch
- Henrie Kwushue
- Madame Joyce
- Micah Richards
- Specs Gonzalez
- The Receipts Podcast
- Zeze Millz
Best African Music Act In Association With Loco Music
- Asake (Nigeria)
- Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
- Bnxn & Ruger (Nigeria)
- King Promise (Ghana)
- Odumodublvck (Nigeria)
- Rema (Nigeria)
- Shallipopi (Nigeria)
- Tems (Nigeria)
- Tyla (South Africa)
- Uncle Waffles (South Africa)
Best Caribbean Music Act
- Popcaan
- Shenseea
- Skillibeng
- Spice
- Valiant
- YG Marley
Best Jazz Act
- Amy Gadiaga
- Blue Lab Beats
- Ego Ella May
- Ezra Collective
- Kokoroko
- Yussef Dayes
Best Electronic/Dance Act Supported By Mixmag
- Eliza Rose
- Nia Archives
- Pinkpantheress
- Salute
- Shygirl
- Tsha
Best Producer
- Ceebeaats
- Inflo
- Juls
- M1onthebeat
- P2J
- Sammy Soso
Best Gospel Act Supported By Premier Gospel
- Annatoria
- Imrhan
- Limoblaze
- Reblah
- Still Shadey
- Volney Morgan & New Ye
Who is scheduled to perform at the MOBO Awards 2025?
The full announced line-up of live performances scheduled to take place at the MOBO Awards is as follows:
- Shola Ama
- Jaz Karis
- Nao
- Sasha Keable
- Shae Universe
- Odeal
- Darkoo
- Nova Twins
- DJ AG
- Pozer
- LeoStayTrill
- Krept & Konan
- Spice
- Bashy
Will the MOBO Awards 2025 be shown on TV or streamed online?
You can stream this year’s MOBO Awards ceremony live through the organisation’s YouTube channel from 8pm GMT on February 18 2025, with an encore presentation set to be screened by the BBC on February 21 2025.
Who do you think will emerge from Sheffield this evening with a newly won MOBO Award? Make your predictions by leaving a comment down below before the stream of this year’s ceremony.
