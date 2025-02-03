Love Island: All Stars has announced a dramatic recoupling will take place tonight (February 7). It comes after two couples were unceremoniously ended after both Scott Thomas and Ron Hall quit the show.
There have been three times the players have had to couple up so far in the second series of the ITV2 spin off. Ahead of the recoupling, we thought we’d round up all the couples as they are right now.
The hit reality show will be airing nightly on ITV2 for the foreseeable future - a date for the final has yet to be confirmed. After you are finished with this article - see the bizarre rules the islanders have to follow in the villa.