Klezmer-ish back in Bakewell by popular demand

Gypsy jazz, tango, Celtic folk and Jewish folk music Klezmer will be aired in Bakewell.

Following a sell-out concert last year, Klezmer-ish are returning to play at Bakewell Town Hall on September 15.

The group is composed of four members of the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra. Thomas Verity plays clarinet and whistle, Rob Shepley is on guitar, violin and vocals, Concettina Del Vecchio plays piano accordion and violin and Marcel Becker is on double bass.

Tickets cost £15. Call 01629 810152 or go to https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/date/453121