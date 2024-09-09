This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

One of the founders of The Velvet Underground, John Cale heads on tour in early 2025

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Legendary British musician John Cale has announced an eight date tour of the United Kingdom for 2025.

The Velvet Underground founder is set to bring his POPtical Illusion tour to Nottingham, London, Birmingham, Glasgow and Newcastle among other locations.

Here’s when John Cale is set to perform in the United Kingdom and when you can get tickets to the shows - both presale and general sales.

He is considered one of the living legends in music, through his solo efforts and also his time as a member of The Velvet Underground; and in 2025, John Cale is set to hit the road again.

From his time alongside Lou Reed in the hugely influential group The Velvet Underground to his hallowed production work for Patti Smith and the Stooges, Cale has spent half century on the “bleeding edge” of punk, post-punk, and art-rock to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While his curiosity about the way electronics could be more than a gimmick in rock music served as an inspiration to an uncountable number of crucial scenes.

Time and age is not stopping the 82 year old from continuing his prolific output of work, only early this year releasing his latest album, “POPtical Illusion,” and now in honour of his eighteenth (and counting) studio album, Cale has announced an eight-date tour of the United Kingdom throughout March 2025.

Cale’s tour looks to bring him to Nottingham, Glasgow, Newcastle, Birmingham, Glasgow, Behxill on Sea, Cardiff, Liverpool and of course his own stomping ground - performing at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

Where is John Cale touring in the United Kingdom in 2025?

John Cale has announced an eight date tour of the United Kingdom scheduled for 2025. | Madeline McManus

John Cale brings his POPtical Illusion tour to the following venues on the following dates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where can I get tickets to see John Cale during his 2025 UK Tour?

Presale access

Those with access to O2 Priority are the first to be able to pick up John Cale tickets, as they go on sale from 10am on September 10 2024. Those then with Ticketmaster presale access will be able to pick tickets up from the following day - September 11 from 10am.

General ticket sales

Once presale access has been completed, general ticket sales for John Cale’s shows will be available through Ticketmaster at 10am on September 12 2024.

What has John Cale been performing live recently?

We don’t have to venture too far back to see what John Cale has been performing, as the musician performed as recently as September 7 2024 at the Teatro de la Ciudad in Mexico City. According to Setlist.FM, Cale performed the following set.

Paris 1919 Night Crawling How We See the Light Company Commander Guts Cable Hogue Shark-Shark Wasteland Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night I'm Waiting for the Man (The Velvet Underground song) Barracuda Heartbreak Hotel (Elvis Presley cover)

Will you be going to see John Cale during one of his eight performances in the United Kingdom next year, or have you caught the illustrious musician previously? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below or email the writer of the article directly.