Get ready to enjoy ‘Chatswoof’ when dogs take a starring role at Chatsworth

Chatsworth is celebrating all things canine throughout 2019 with four-legged friends taking a leading role in the exhibition and the wider estate set to become even more dog-friendly when it opens for the new season in March.

The Dog: A Celebration at Chatsworth exhibition will feature everything from working dogs, woven dogs, dogs on canvas and dogs on camera, to puppets and popular culture.

Borne out of an idea from the Duchess of Devonshire - who trains her own dogs for obedience and field trials - this exhibition explores the rich history of the dog in art, as well as the Cavendish family’s enduring love for dogs throughout the generations.

In the house, paintings, drawings, sculpture, letters, photographs and contemporary art will be brought together to provide a comprehensive reflection of mankind’s relationship with its faithful friend throughout history.

Alex Hodby, curator of exhibitions and engagement, Chatsworth, said: “We will be delving deep into the Devonshire Collection to share stories, and capture the idiosyncratic, faithful, endearing and playful character of man’s best friend. The original idea for the exhibition was conceived by the Duchess of Devonshire, who combines a love of dogs with a great interest in collecting modern and contemporary works of art and commissioning portraits of family dogs.”

Specially selected loans from public and private collections will be shown alongside the Devonshire Collection and range in date from ancient objects to the present day. With Chatsworth’s historic interiors as its backdrop, The Dog will weave throughout the house, sharing tales and revealing stories of royalty and the aristocracy and how dog breeds have developed.

Chatsworth is also looking at a range of ideas to become as dog friendly as possible. Dogs on leads can already explore the 105-acre garden and 1000-acre park and are also welcome in shops and Carriage House restaurant in the Stables.

Chatsworth even has its own dog mascot, Henry, a Goldendoodle born in the summer who has amassed thousands of fans on his Instagram account following his daily adventures on the estate.

Throughout 2019, Chatsworth is inviting everyone to join in the celebration using the hashtag #Chatswoof.

